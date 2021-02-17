Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 54,800 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,493.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

