TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.60. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

