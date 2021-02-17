Titan Capital Management LLC CA Invests $952,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,119,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,630,000 after buying an additional 644,354 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.66. 128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

