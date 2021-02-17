TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) Shares Up 0%

TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) shares shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.69. 40,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 928% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (NYSEARCA:TTTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.38% of TigerShares UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

