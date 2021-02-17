TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $275.00

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 270.95 ($3.54), with a volume of 51022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.85 ($3.49).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

