Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.30 ($0.32). Approximately 7,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 36,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.32).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.35 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00.

About Thruvision Group (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.