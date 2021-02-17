Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.
Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.55.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.