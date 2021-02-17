Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

