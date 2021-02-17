The Yokohama Rubber (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Shares Up 2.2%

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

The Yokohama Rubber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YORUY)

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

