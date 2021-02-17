The Sherwin-Williams Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 867 call options.

NYSE SHW traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $720.05. 23,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,361. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $722.46 and its 200-day moving average is $704.60.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.84.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.