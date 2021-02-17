The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $37.96. Approximately 3,341,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,040,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

