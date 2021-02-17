The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 19,620,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 64.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 2,225,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,024. The Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

