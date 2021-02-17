The Macerich Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect The Macerich to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.32 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.81.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

