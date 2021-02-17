The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,076,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.