The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,541,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $88,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.