The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,575 Price Target

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,398 ($96.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,495.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,038.82.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

