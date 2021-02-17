The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.48-0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $579-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.97 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.98-2.08 EPS.

NYSE:GEO opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

