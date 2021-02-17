The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The GEO Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.98-2.08 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.50 EPS.

NYSE GEO opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

