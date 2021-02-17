The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Price Down 9.2%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.06 and last traded at $49.24. Approximately 2,975,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,901,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

XONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $944.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The ExOne by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in The ExOne by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.