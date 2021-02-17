The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 515,800 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 14th total of 367,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. 109,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,243. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

