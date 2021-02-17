The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.33. 26,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,078. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

