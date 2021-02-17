The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CC. Barclays downgraded shares of The Chemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of CC opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 673,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

