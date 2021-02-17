The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in The Boeing by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $341.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

