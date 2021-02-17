The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

ANDE traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,479. The company has a market cap of $936.25 million, a PE ratio of -407.86 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.