The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.
ANDE traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,479. The company has a market cap of $936.25 million, a PE ratio of -407.86 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.
The Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
