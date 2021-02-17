The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.