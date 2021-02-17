Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Textron were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

