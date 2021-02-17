Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 24,103 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 630,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $621,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $106,889 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VVV opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

