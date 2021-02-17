Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Exponent worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $3,415,010. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

