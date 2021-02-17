Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.27.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

