Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Short Interest Update

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TMRC opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Texas Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

