Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lessened by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

