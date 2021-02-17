Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $111.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

