Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MoneyGram International worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGI. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $683.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities upgraded MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.