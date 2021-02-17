Teton Advisors Inc. Has $960,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.