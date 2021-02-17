Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFST. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $268,188. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

