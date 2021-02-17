Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.