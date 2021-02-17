Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,600 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Veritex by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $128,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,093 shares of company stock worth $996,580. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBTX stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.