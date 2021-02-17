Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $21.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $774.99. 448,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,502,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $816.56 and a 200-day moving average of $546.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $743.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,598.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.