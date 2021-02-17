Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in January

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE:TX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 434,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. Ternium has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ternium by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ternium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ternium by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.