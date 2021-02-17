Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

