Tenneco (TEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TEN opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $624.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94.
In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,423,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,309 over the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.