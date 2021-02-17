Tenneco (TEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TEN opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $624.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,423,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,309 over the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.