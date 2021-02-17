Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCEHY. Investec lowered Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Tencent in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.87 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.74.

Shares of TCEHY stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

