Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPX. Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $31.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

