TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.05.

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$26.51 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$34.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.81.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

