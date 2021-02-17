Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of TLS opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

