Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,956. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

