Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 14th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

NYSE VIV opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

