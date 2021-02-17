Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,372.56

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,372.56 ($17.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,262 ($16.49). Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,262 ($16.49), with a volume of 60,459 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £993.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.56.

About Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

