Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €3.25 ($3.82) and last traded at €3.25 ($3.82). 494,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.23 ($3.79).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TC1 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.86.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

