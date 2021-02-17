TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in TEGNA by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 375,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

