Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.33

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.33 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 28936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

